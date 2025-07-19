Peet pays tribute to Farrell

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Matt Peet paid tribute to captain Liam Farrell after he made his 400th appearance for the club.

It was not a memorable day on the pitch for Farrell who had to play the majority of the game at centre following an injury to Zach Eckersley.

However, to play 400 times for his hometown club at the highest level and Peet says he deserves all the credit for his longevity.

“I think he is famously dedicated,” said Peet. “He is so committed and that’s probably why he’s been on the field so much.

“It’s not just the number of games he has played though, is it? It’s the number of trophies he’s won and the big games he has played in.

“He has performed consistently well and you just have to look at the 400 games compared the honours he has stacked up, it’s pretty impressive and perhaps a positive to take from today.”

Peet had no complaints on the outcome of the game and he is confident his team can turn their form around after picking up three defeats in their last five Super League matches.

“Hull were very good in terms of completing high and kicking really well under pressure,” added Peet. “They forced mistakes and we had a bit to overcome, but I think Hull deserved the win.

“There were a run of things that happened. We nearly scored through Zach, then we lost him, and we started to make yardage errors.

“There are still areas defensively that we want to get better at. I thought we defended well at times, but then we put ourselves under pressure.”

Peet admitted that Eckersley will have an x-ray tonight on his leg injury, while Jai Field will not be available to face Catalans Dragons next Friday after failing an HIA late in the game.