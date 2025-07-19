Sezer masterclass as Hull hammer Wigan

WIGAN WARRIORS 12

HULL FC 32

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Saturday

HULL FC gave their Super League play-off hopes a massive shot in the arm as Aidan Sezer controlled matters in a convincing win over champions Wigan Warriors.

Sezer dominated the proceedings in the first half as he set up two tries for Jed Cartwright with his kicking game and scored one himself as they led 20-0 at half-time.

Wigan improved slightly after the break, with Christian Wade and Ethan Havard scoring either side of one from Jordan Rapana, before a late Jack Ashworth try secured Hull’s victory.

The Warriors thought they had taken the lead early on as they spread the ball to the right and Zach Eckersley went over in the corner. But referee Liam Moore ruled he had failed to ground the ball without checking the video-referee, and he was correct to back himself.

Back-to-back penalties saw Wigan camp in Hull’s half as they started the stronger of the two teams. The home side were throwing the ball out with wingers Liam Marshall and Wade both going close, but the Black and Whites’ defence held firm.

Hull’s first real attack saw Zak Hardaker make a half-break, while Aiden Sezer tested out Wade with a towering bomb, but the winger was up to the task.

Hull were quickly growing into the game with Liam Knight making a break up the middle. Sezer tested Wade again and the winger this time dropped it to give the visitors a shot at Wigan’s line. While this was happening, the Warriors lost Eckersley to a leg injury with Liam Farrell moving to centre on his 400th club appearance.

Wade continued to be tested with the high bomb, and he fumbled one into the path of Cartwright, who touched down to put Hull in front. Jack Charles converted for a 6-0 lead.

Wigan were creating chances with Wade again showing his pace, but he was brought down by a great tackle from Hardaker, while Kaide Ellis put his side under pressure with a knock-on in his own half.

Hull had stepped up a gear as Sezer and Charles were running the game. It was Sezer who was heavily involved in Hull’s next score as he took on the line, went through a gap and offloaded for Cartwright to grab his second. Charles converted and the Black and Whites were 12 in front.

Sezer was killing Wigan – and Wade in particular – with his high bombs. He dropped his third one to once again put Hull on the front foot. Wigan were out of sorts after a decent start and found themselves 18-0 down as Sezer charged onto a short pass from Cade Cust to break through an attempted tackle from Field to score. Charles then made it 20-0 with a penalty.

Wigan needed to score next to have any chance of winning, but instead they made the first error as Patrick Mago dropped the ball while trying to play it. A flowing passing move then saw Harvey Barron go close to scoring.

Adam Keighran got the home crowd on their feet with a break down the right, but the set ended with nothing as Hull kept the Warriors out. The home side improved slightly in the second half, but their fluency in attack was still lacking.

Sezer was continuing to torment Wigan with his kicking game. He sent one towards Wade again, but it was Wardle who collected it before being tackled in-goal for a dropout. It was all Hull again and this time Smith was trapped in-goal following a neat kick from Hardaker.

Wigan finally got on the score sheet in the 55th minute with a moment of brilliance from Wade. The winger collected a ball from Wardle and he sped past Jordan Rapana, before stepping Hardaker to score. Smith converted and Wigan trailed 20-6.

Marshall went close to getting Wigan’s second try but he dropped it metres short of the line. A fierce defensive set from Wigan ensurd, with the likes of Ethan Havard, Harvie Hill and Tyler Dupree putting in big shots, but the momentum was halted when Field went down with a head knock that saw him leave the pitch for two minutes under the green card rule, before eventually having a HIA test.

Barron was denied the chance to seal victory as he was on the end of a pass from Cartwright after more good work from Sezer, but Wade and Keighran combined to stop the winger from touching down.

This game was finally over as a contest as Wade dropped another towering bomb – this time from Charles – and Rapana was on hand to collect and score. Charles converted and Hull were out of sight at 26-6.

Wigan grabbed a consolation with Ethan Havard charging over from close range, but Hull had the final say with Jack Ashworth going over following a kick from Hardaker.

GAMESTAR: Aidan Sezer tormented Christian Wade with his high bombs, which led to three tries and he scored one himself.

GAMEBREAKER: Hull were always in control, but Jordan Rapana’s try with 14 minutes to go ended any slim hope Wigan had of mounting a fightback.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Christian Wade’s try, combining pace and the ability to change direction on a pinhead, was reminiscent of some of the great wingers who have graced Wigan shirts over the years.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Aidan Sezer (Hull)

2 pts Zak Hardaker (Hull)

1 pt Liam Knight (Hull)

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

5 Liam Marshall

22 Zach Eckersley

4 Jake Wardle

38 Christian Wade

3 Adam Keighran

7 Harry Smith

8 Ethan Havard

9 Brad O’Neill

19 Tyler Dupree

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

16 Liam Byrne

17 Kruise Leeming

20 Harvie Hill

18th Man (not used)

26 Jacob Douglas

Also in 21-man squad

23 Tom Forber

27 Harvey Makin

33 Kian McDermott

Tries: Wade (55), Havard (74)

Goals: Smith 2/2

HULL FC

3 Zak Hardaker

2 Harvey Barron

1 Jordan Rapana

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

24 Jack Charles

7 Aiden Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

14 Cade Cust

40 Liam Knight

11 Jed Cartwright

19 Brad Fash

16 Yusuf Aydin

Subs:

5 Tom Briscoe unused

17 Jack Ashworth

27 Matty Laidlaw

33 Will Hutchinson

18th Man (used)

42 Cobie Wainhouse

Also in 20-man squad

23 Logan Moy

29 Ryan Westerman

32 Will Kirby

Tries: Cartwright (14, 23), Sezer (35), Rapana (66), Ashworth (78)

Goals: Charles 6/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-20; 6-20, 6-26, 12-26, 12-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Ethan Havard; Hull FC: Aidan Sezer

Penalty count: 4-3

Half-time: 0-20

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 14,427