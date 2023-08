Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors stars banned as nine Super League stars banned

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League & Betfred League One fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Grade D Dangerous Throw – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £250 Fine

Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Trip – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Joe Batchelor (St Helens) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Strikes – £250 Fine

Oliver Gildart (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Raising knee in tackle – £250 Fine

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Brown (Hull FC) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A

Sam Walters (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Trips – £250 Fine

Jordan Thomson (Workington Town) – Grade A Foul Language – N/A

Josh Johnson (Oldham) – Grace B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Brett Ferres (Doncaster) – Grade B Trips – £40 fine

The following player was handed a caution:

Oliver Russell (Huddersfield Giants) – Other Contrary Behaviour