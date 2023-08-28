Rugby league player apologises after appearing to insert fingers into opponent’s bottom in crunch NRL fixture

YES, you read that headline correct.

A rugby league player has apologised for appearing to insert his fingers into an opponent’s bottom in a crunch NRL fixture on Friday night.

What in the John Hopoate is going on here? pic.twitter.com/MiZcPQIdRj — Josh (@JoshCrip) August 25, 2023

Penrith Panthers substitute Soni Luke has been under fire ever since the moment that involved him and former teammate and current Parramatta Eels forward J’maine Hopgood.

Luke, however, will not be banned for the incident with an NRL spokesman saying: “The Match Review Committee has today issued the Panthers with a concerning act notice following the actions of Soni Luke.”

The Penrith man subsequently apologised for his actions, with the link made between the action by Luke and former NRL bad boy John Hopoate.

Hopoate was of course banned for 12 weeks for sticking his fingers up the bums of North Queensland players back in 2001.

Back in 2021, the now Castleford Tigers player Kenny Edwards was banned for ten matches whilst playing for the Huddersfield Giants for sticking his fingers up the bum of then Catalans Dragons forward Sam Kasiano

