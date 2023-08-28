Footage of Catalans Dragons veteran Sam Tomkins raising knees in Wigan Warriors clash revealed

FOOTAGE of Catalans Dragons veteran Sam Tomkins raising his knees in the 34-0 defeat to Wigan Warriors at the weekend has been revealed.

Tomkins had been hit hard by a wonderful Abbas Miski shot before Wigan’s Brad O’Neill ran in to complete the tackle.

However, as the Warriors hooker approached, Tomkins appeared to raise his knee into O’Neill’s midriff which subsequently left the Wigan man in pain.

Play, however, carried on with Tomkins charged but not banned.

Here is the incident: what do you make of it?

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.