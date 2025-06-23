Castleford Tigers announce signing of Gold Coast Titans prop

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of Gold Coast Titans forward Joe Stimson on a deal until the end of the 2026 season.

The 29-year-old has made 115 NRL appearances with Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Titans.

Director of rugby Chris Chester said: “I’m delighted to get the signing of Joe over the line.

“He’s a hard-working middle who can play on an edge, and he also brings a huge level of NRL experience to the squad”

Head coach Danny McGuire added: “I’m really looking forward to Joe getting started with us.

“He’s quality player and has been in some really strong environments, and I’m excited to see him bring that experience and desire to Castleford.”