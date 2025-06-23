Kris Radlinski backs RFL review as Wigan and Warrington chiefs make peace with Nigel Wood

WIGAN WARRIORS CEO Kris Radlinski has given his backing to the RFL’s strategic review that has been underway since March, with a committee led by Nigel Wood in charge of analysing the challenges Rugby League faces.

Radlinski confirmed that he and Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick met with Wood last month, and insists the mood between powerbrokers at the summit of the sport has been ”very collaborative”.

“Karl and I had a coffee with Nigel and it was very positive,” he said.

“I’ve sat in a couple of owners’ meetings as well where everyone’s got things on the table and I have to say it’s been very collaborative and well-spirited.

“If you had a list of five things we have to look at and I did a list of five things, we probably wouldn’t be too far off. People in the sport know the areas and the challenges we have to focus on.

“And we’re all working towards a July review at Council where, and I think Nigel actually said it’s not going to be one of those ‘great reveal’ moments that these are all the answers. But these are the common areas of focus that people think we should work on and this is how we’re going to do it.

“The best thing I’d say is that’s it’s been collaborative and people are working in the best interests of the sport, which has to be a good thing.”

Wood himself has emphasised that the strategic review, which is now likely to continue until December, has gained broad support among clubs.

“The RFL member clubs were unequivocal regarding the need for change in the performance and direction of the sport, leading to the commissioning of a club-led strategic review in the spring,” said Wood.

“That review is ongoing, at pace. Change is always challenging, but throughout the consultation process, with all sections of the sport involved, I have been totally reassured by the complete pulling together by the clubs in their determination to seek a new strategic vision for our great sport.

“The process is ongoing and I am hopeful that the Strategic Review Committee can produce a suite of recommendations that we can coalesce around and position the sport in the best position to grow.”

Rugby League Commercial Chairman Frank Slevin is expected to stand down from his post tomorrow (Tuesday), having served his full three-year contractual term.