Hunslet hit back at Salford Red Devils as Kobe Rugless feud continues

HUNSLET have doubled down on their criticism of Salford Red Devils over the departure of Australian forward Kobe Rugless.

After Rugless made a two-week loan move to Salford last week, Hunslet released a statement accusing the Super League side of negotiating a deal without their knowledge.

But following Rugless’ Salford debut in a defeat to Hull FC, Red Devils coach Paul Rowley hit back by describing their comments as “grossly inaccurate”.

In contradiction to Hunslet’s assertion that their coach, Dean Muir, was told on the Wednesday (June 18) that a permanent, free transfer had already been agreed, Rowley said his club had been “honest and upfront” and that he had a “respectful” chat with Muir.

However, Hunslet then said: “We stand by the statement in full. The timeline is clear from all correspondence that Salford were discussing taking our player for free on Tuesday without anyone at Hunslet’s knowledge.

“Salford agreed to take our player on Wednesday early morning, again still with no one at Hunslet’s knowledge.

“The Salford head coach called the player and left a voice message for the Hunslet head coach some twelve hours later.

“At this time, he passed on the player agent details to complete the deal which at that time still contemplated our player going to Salford permanently or on loan – for free.”

In the event, Hunslet allowed a short-term loan move to provide “the opportunity to seek a fair and appropriate outcome” to the situation.