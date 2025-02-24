Castleford Tigers’ big hopes for future ‘superstar’ Fletcher Rooney

CASTLEFORD believe they have a future “superstar” on their hands in Fletcher Rooney.

The fullback has been secured on a new five-year contract following an impressive start to the season.

Rooney, 19, caught the eye in the Tigers’ pre-season games and subsequently started the campaign as their first choice.

“He will be a superstar once we’ve finished with him,” predicted Castleford coach Danny McGuire.

“He’s brave, courageous and wants to learn. He challenges you and asks you questions.

“He gets frustrated when things don’t go his way because he’s a winner and wants to succeed.

“We’re going to coach him to be one of the best fullbacks in the competition. I think he will get there.”

Academy graduate Rooney made his debut as a 17-year-old in the final round of 2023 against Leeds.

But he spent the first half of last year sidelined by an ankle injury before returning to make three more Super League appearances late in the season.

Director of rugby Danny Wilson said: “We’re delighted Fletch has signed this new deal.

“He’s a great lad; he’s been through every level of this club and knows what it means to play for Castleford and represent the shirt.

“He’s young, but he asks all the right questions and always wants to improve. That’s the DNA of player we are committed to bringing through the ranks.

“I know the coaching team love working with him and he is a big part of our plans for the future of this club.”

Rooney said: “I’m in my fifth year at the club; I’ve worked hard at every level to be where I am today and I’m ambitious about the future.

“I want to keep improving and contributing to a Castleford team that’s competing and challenging.

“Working with Danny Mags every day is great; to be able to learn from the best is brilliant for me on my journey.

“Under the new management team and the lads in the squad I think we are in a solid position to really drive the club forward over the next few years.”