Niall Evalds makes Hull KR vow amid halfback injury issues

NIALL EVALDS says injuries to both halfbacks will be no excuse for Hull KR as they bid to continue their winning start to the season.

The Robins are two from two after following up a golden-point home win over Castleford in the season opener with a 14-12 victory at Wakefield.

They were without Tyrone May last Thursday due to a hamstring strain, which will keep him out for at least another week.

And they are awaiting a prognosis on the ankle injury that Mikey Lewis suffered in the second half of that game.

Danny Richardson has been recalled from his loan at Super League rivals Huddersfield and will likely make only his third appearance for Hull KR when Salford visit Craven Park this Thursday.

Peta Hiku may remain at halfback and play alongside Richardson after filling in against Wakefield, with the club having no other dedicated halves in the first-team squad.

Fullback Evalds said: “Tyrone and Mikey are both massive players for us and they would be a loss to any team.

“But injuries happen in Rugby League, it’s part and parcel of the game, so we have to find a way to work around that.

“Someone else will surely come in and step up. Whoever takes the field will do their best to do the shirt proud.”

Hull KR may have won their opening two games by a combined margin of only three points but Evalds says all that matters is the two points for a victory.

“These early rounds always are tough. It was a really good, feelgood atmosphere at Wakefield so we knew we had to come out firing,” said Evalds.

“We managed to grind them down in the end but it was a tough match. They didn’t stop fighting right until the end, as we knew they would.

“It’s just about the two points and making sure we’re sticking to our processes as a team. It might not be the prettiest but it’s a win in the end.

“Fluency in attack always comes after a few games. We tend to focus on the efforts off the ball, in defence, rather than the pretty things. The other side of the game will come with more practice.

“We’re building. We’ve had two really tight games and I think the league is going to be quite tight this year. There will be a lot more results like that.”