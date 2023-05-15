Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last confirms interest in signing ex-St Helens and Hull FC outside back

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last is determined to rebuild his squad.

With the average age of the Tigers’ squad over the age of 30, they have been desperate for fresh, new blood in a bid to rejuvenate Last’s side.

The likes of Luis Johnson and Will Tate have been brought in, but Castleford have also been linked with former St Helens and Hull FC centre Josh Simm, who has been plying his trade for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup competition.

The Seagulls are the feeder team for NRL side Brisbane Broncos, but, whilst Simm has yet to be given a shot in the NRL, the 22-year-old has been impressing Down Under for the Queensland Cup side.

And Last admitted that he was looking at bringing in Simm for 2024 and beyond following the Tigers’ 46-22 drubbing by Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

“He is someone we are looking at,” Last said.

“I can’t comment on this year but he is certainly a player we have looked at. He fits that profile we have spoken about, he’s a good player, very creative and athletic so he is someone we are looking at.”

The Tigers have also been linked to the likes of Hull KR winger/fullback Ethan Ryan and Huddersfield Giants prop Owen Trout, but no signings for 2024 have yet been made.