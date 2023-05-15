Two Super League clubs named in reported chase for ex-Leeds Rhinos star Kruise Leeming

FORMER Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming has been attracting the attention of a number of clubs since exiting Headingley.

After signing a short-term deal with the Gold Coast Titans, Leeming’s stock continues to rise and he was on the bench for Justin Holbrook’s side as they went down 46-26 to the Newcastle Knights at the weekend.

Leeming has been linked with a move to the Catalans Dragons back in Super League, however, it might not be as simple as just with another rival looking to sign the hooker.

According to L’Independant, St Helens are also fighting for the hooker’s signature. The publication states: “After a few months in the NRL with the Titans, the English international hooker should make a good return to the Super League. The Catalans Dragons are in pole position but St Helens are also in on the action. But the Saints would have a preference for Daryl Clark, another English international hooker, who plays in Warrington.”

Clark has been linked with a move to Saints to replace the outgoing James Roby, who will retire at the end of the 2023 Super League season following an incredibly illustrious career.

Saints boss Paul Wellens previously said this on the link to Clark: “There’s been no secret to the fact that James Roby is retiring and we’re on the lookout for a replacement,” Wellens said.

“Obviously, we’ve already got Joey Lussick here as well who is a great nine in his own right.

“We’re looking to bolster the squad, but I’m not going to comment on individual players.

“I respect that there’s a lot of talk out there and who can potentially replace James Roby, those discussions are going on behind the scenes.

“There’s a number of players out there who I admire – some we would be interested in, and others we’re not and that’s just the nature of it.

“But we are looking to improve as a squad and improve as a team in 2024, so any players who can improve us we will be interested in.”