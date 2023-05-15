Sky Sports picks revealed for Super League Rounds 13-18 with Warrington Wolves set to feature three times

Sky Sports and RL Commercial have agreed broadcast selections for Rounds 16-18 of Betfred Super League, as the battle for Play-Off places hots up through the summer.

The Round 18 Hull derby at Sewell Group Craven Park had already been confirmed for coverage on Sunday July 9, with a high noon kick-off as Tony Smith’s black and whites aim for revenge against the high-flying Robins following their heavy Good Friday defeat at the MKM Stadium.

The Hull clubs will also feature in Sky’s coverage of Rounds 16 and 17.

Hull FC’s Round 16 match against St Helens will now be shown from the MKM Stadium on Thursday June 22, and that will be followed eight days later by a meeting of two of the success stories of the season so far, as Leigh Leopards host Hull KR on Friday June 30.

Leeds Rhinos will feature in both Rounds 16 and 17, at home to Huddersfield Giants on Friday June 23, and away to Warrington Wolves on Thursday June 29.

And the Wolves’ home match against St Helens, always a highlight of the season at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, will be shown on Friday July 7.

Forthcoming fixtures on Sky Sports which have already been confirmed kick off with Hull KR v Wigan on Thursday week, May 25, followed by the 2022 Grand Final repeat between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens at Headingley on Friday May 26.

Then all roads lead to Newcastle for the Magic Weekend, with all six fixtures shown live on June 3-4.

And Round 15 coverage kicks off with St Helens versus Wigan Warriors on Friday June 9, followed by Warrington Wolves versus Huddersfield Giants on Saturday June 10 (5pm).

Sky Sports Betfred Super League coverage, Rounds 13-18

Round 13

Thursday May 25: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday May 26: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm)

Round 14, June 3-4

Magic Weekend, St James’ Park, Newcastle

Round 15

Friday June 9: St Helens v Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Saturday June 10: Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants (5pm)

Round 16

Thursday June 22: Hull FC v St Helens (8pm)

Friday June 23: Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (8pm)

Round 17

Thursday June 29: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday June 30: Leigh Leopards v Hull KR (8pm)

Round 18

Friday July 7: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm)

Sunday July 9: Hull KR v Hull FC (midday)