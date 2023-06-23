Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith comments on Chad Townsend speculation

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has commented on speculation linking the West Yorkshire club with a move for North Queensland Cowboys veteran Chad Townsend.

The halfback enjoyed a major resurgence with the Cowboys in 2022, but has struggled for form during the 2023 NRL season which has prompted speculation that he could be heading out the door.

One move that has been touted has been a transfer to Leeds, with Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks linked with a move to North Queensland to replace him.

Now, Smith has left his cards close to his chest when commenting on the situation.

“Chad’s a terrific player and person,” Smith said.

“I’ve had a little bit to do with him a long time ago when I was at the New Zealand Warriors when he was there.

“He’s had a terrific career, but that’s as far as I can comment on that situation.”

Of course, halfback will be a key area that Leeds will be looking at in terms of retention and recruitment with both Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season.