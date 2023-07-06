Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last on Liam Watts appeal, Jason Qareqare absence, Greg Eden latest and relegation pressure

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has given the latest on his squad in terms of injuries and availability.

The Tigers looked destined to be without forward Liam Watts for the clash against Leigh Leopards tomorrow night, but the club successfully appealed the two-match ban handed to the key man.

As such, Watts is available tomorrow night with Last giving his lowdown on the incident.

“There was a little bit in the contact but there is that element his reputation does precede him a little bit but the club did a great job in getting him off and put a strong case to the panel,” Last said.

“There were four or five similar incidents during the game from both sets of players which could you argue were similar sort of offences.

“There was a lot of slipping and sliding and it was a wet night. Liam lost his feet a little bit but Jack Broadbent made an impact which allowed Lewis Dodd to get stiffened up and he wasn’t able to fall forward which impacts what Liam does around the legs.

“The big thing for Liam is to get continuous game time. He has ended up being in for a couple of games and then has been suspended and has had to sit down for a couple of weeks.

“Liam has had a tough couple of years with regards to disciplinary and we hope those misdemeanours are behind him.

However, Last will be without wing starlet Jason Qareqare, though Elliot Wallis will return as will Joe Westerman.

“Jason Qareqare did a session and rolled an ankle on Monday, but it ended up being sorer than we hoped it would be.

“He did some of the team run today but Jason will miss out. There is a decision on that wing spot to be made but we have a luxury of outside backs now. The emergency of Elliot Wallis and a strong ball carrier in Bureta Faraimo as well as Will Tate has helped us. Greg Eden is couple of weeks away from selection.”

In terms of looking up in the Super League table, Castleford are two points behind the Huddersfield Giants, but Wakefield Trinity are now just four points behind following their win over Salford Red Devils last weekend.

Last, however, believes his Tigers players know what is at stake.

“We are not looking at Wakefield and looking at our own performance. We have to make sure we turn up ready to train and improve week on week.

“I think all the players know what is at stake – they are playing for their livelihoods and if that doesn’t motivate performance I don’t know what does.

“I don’t think I need to point that out to them, you want to try and release that pressure and play with freedom because when we are at our best we play a more attacking brand.

“I think in the background players know what is at stake and there may be a time when we push those buttons. We have got ten games to go and need to focus on giving our best performances individually and collectively.”