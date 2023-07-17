Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last reveals offer has been made for son of Leeds and Wigan legend

CASTLEFORD TIGERS fell to yet another defeat on Saturday afternoon, with a 36-18 defeat to Hull FC making it 15 losses from 19 games.

The West Yorkshire club are being chased by their local rivals Wakefield Trinity, with just two points separating the two sides at the bottom of the Super League table.

Whilst Wakefield have recruited heavily in recent weeks and months with the likes of Luke Gale, David Fifita, Romain Franco and Jack Croft, the Tigers have only brought in Warrington Wolves halfback Riley Dean on loan.

Castleford have been linked to Cronulla Sharks rookie Kayal Iro in recent weeks and now head coach Andy Last has confirmed that an offer has been put in to bring over Iro before the end of the season.

“An offer has been made and it’s a case of seeing if we can get it across the line. He’s someone I think could help us,” Last said.

“The process of recruitment and getting players across the line, you identify the player, offer them a deal and they may agree but the other club on the other side of the world have got to agree to it.

“We’re working through a process and hopefully we get positive news. It’s not a done deal yet.”

Iro’s name will of course strike a note with rugby league fans with his father, Kevin Iro, playing over 100 appearances for Wigan and Leeds and almost 80 for St Helens.

The Tigers now have a weekend off due to the Challenge Cup semi-final fixtures, but go up against Hull KR the week after.