Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC target Danny Levi out for rest of the season with devastating injury

LEEDS RHINOS and Hull FC target Danny Levi is out for the rest of the season with another devastating injury.

After suffering a broken jaw earlier in the 2023 NRL season, the wily hooker has suffered the same injury – albeit in a different place than the one before.

Levi, who has been plying his trade in the New South Wales Cup with his path to the Canberra Raiders first-team blocked by Tom Starling and Zac Woolford, suffered the injury over the weekend.

The Raiders posted on their website: “Danny Levi has suffered a fractured jaw playing in the NSW Cup match yesterday afternoon against Blacktown.

“The fracture is in a different place than earlier this season. He will have a follow-up appointment to see if he requires surgery, but it is likely he will miss the remainder of the regular season.”

It is a massive blow for Levi, who has been attracting the attention of both Leeds and Hull FC.

The hooker made quite the impression in Super League during his one-year stint with the Huddersfield Giants back in 2022.

However, Levi left Huddersfield for the Australian capital ahead of the 2023 season, but could well be returning to Super League for 2024 and beyond.