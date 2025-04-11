Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire admits potential deal for Kallum Watkins ‘fell away’

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has admitted that a potential deal for Kallum Watkins “fell away” following intense interest from rival Super League clubs.

Watkins recently signed for Leeds Rhinos – the club where he made his name – on a deal until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

But when asked about any potential interest in bringing the 34-year-old to The Jungle, McGuire revealed that the interest from elsewhere was too strong.

“I love Kallum and we spoke to him early when it all happened at Salford. There was that much interest in him from other clubs and it kind of fell away,” McGuire said.

“He’s gone back to his home at Leeds. Kal is a great player and if there was a chance he could have come and helped us with his experience then we’d have loved it.

“I’m sure he will go back and be a success at Leeds because of the person and player he is.”

In terms of further recruitment, the Tigers have brought in Lee Kershaw on a two-week loan, but McGuire is focusing on the players at his disposal, not potential signings.

He said: “The recruitment stuff has been spoken about, it’s an ongoing process and there’s been some stuff going on behind the scenes.

“There’s nothing to report on at the minute. With Innes Senior’s two-game ban and Jason Qareqare only getting back into full training, we felt we needed immediate cover and Lee Kershaw has already been with us before.

“It fell into place and Hull KR have been great to loan him to us until Jason gets back up to speed.

“It’s easy because he’s been here before. Kersh needs to be playing at his age and his path at KR is blocked a little bit.”

Though recruitment is ongoing behind the scenes, McGuire is firmly fixed on the here and now with his own players.

“If I’m being totally honest, I’m focusing on the players that I’ve got,” he added.

“You waste too much time and energy on things that might happen or might not happen.

“My job as coach is to make sure the players we’ve got here are learning.”