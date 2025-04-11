Castleford Tigers hit with another injury as Danny McGuire reveals what his side need to improve on

DANNY MCGUIRE has revealed that Brad Singleton misses out against Leigh Leopards on Saturday night with a foot injury.

“He did it in the Hull game and played through it. He has had a scan and there’s a potential he will be out for a few weeks,” said McGuire.

“He won’t play this week, he’s out of the boot and he feels a lot better but he’s got an outside chance of playing against Wakefield (next Thursday).”

The Castleford head coach has explained that his side is ready for the challenge from Adrian Lam’s Leigh following a two-week break.

“We’ve had a really good two weeks, you never want to not be involved in the Challenge Cup but we used the time wisely,” McGuire said.

“We had a really good week training last week and our prep has been good this week. The sun has been shining which always helps.

“We were able to let players with niggles recover and it’s been good.”

Castleford have won only one of their first six games and McGuire added: “I just feel like we need to compete a bit better.

“We have had moments in every game where we have been the better team and looking like a team that is progressing but then we have moments that are opposite to what we have been practicing in training.

“We need to be consistent with our actions and effort. At times this year – and I don’t think it’s for the want of trying – we lose concentration, make a poor decision and it’s affecting everything.”