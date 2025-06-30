Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire investigated by RFL following post-match comments

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire is being investigated by the RFL following his comments made in the post-match press interview following his side’s 26-20 loss to Wigan Warriors.

McGuire had drawn attention to a number of controversial decisions that went against his side during Saturday night’s defeat and spoke openly about the issues at hand.

He said: “Some of the decisions tonight were pathetic. Bring back some older guys like Steve Ganson, Richard Silverwood and Russell Smith.

“They had guts about them – they didn’t get everything right but they had guts.

“They can fine me and I’ll pay them back a pound a week. It’s consistently not good enough – I’m not bothered.

“The RFL fob you off with pointless answers so it’s a waste of time asking about the issues.”

Now the governing body has confirmed to League Express that McGuire is being investigated for his comments.

An RFL spokesperson said: “Danny McGuire and Castleford have now received a letter confirming RFL compliance looking into his comments – usual process, first step is he’s invited for his observations.”