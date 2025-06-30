Internationals stars to descend on Hull for former amateur pair with cancer

SOME of the finest internationals of the last five decades will gather in Hull towards the end of next month to support two former amateur players, both of whom have been diagnosed with cancer.

Chief guests at the New Walton Club, Walton Street, Hull on the Sunday afternoon of July 20 will include Andy Gregory and Lee Crooks, who will help raise funds for Roy Smallbone and Kenny Lawler.

The pair were both BARLA internationals and major figures on the local amateur scene, with Lawler (whose son, George, currently stars for Castleford Tigers) having also played for Hull KR.

Gregory and Crooks will be joined by the likes of Steve ‘Knocker’ Norton, Francis Maloney and Paul Newlove for an eagerly awaited event which includes an auction, a raffle and a buffet. The bash will start shortly after noon and will continue to around 5.00pm.

Leading comedian Sam Harland, of the Wirral, has also been recruited by Jimmy Western, who is organising the occasion after having raised funds several years ago for Lee Jackson.

Western, who captained Norland and also played for Ace Amateurs (now West Hull) in a glittering amateur career, said: “Kenny, Roy and I all go back a long way.

“We played together at Amy Johnson, then for the Inkerman Tavern, before joining Ace Amateurs and subsequently Norland, who were very successful.

“Kenny – who, sadly, has been given only a few months to live – and Roy deserve everyone’s support, and right now, while they’re still with us.

“Their wives have both had to quit their jobs to be full-time carers so times are obviously difficult financially. Here’s a chance for the wider Rugby League community to help.”

One major local star has already stepped forward. Mikey Lewis has donated his playing shirt from the recent Betfred Challenge Cup final victory over Warrington towards the auction.

Tickets, priced £10 (which includes the buffet) can be purchased by calling Western on 07721 369343.

He said: “I really am indebted to one of my closest friends, who is like my right-hand man (just as he was when we played together), Wayne Jackson, the former Hull KR, Halifax and Doncaster player who is helping me with the marathon task of organising this event.”