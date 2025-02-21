Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire reveals he cut Ben Davies’ loan spell short as he explains move for Lee Kershaw

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has revealed that he cut Ben Davies’ loan spell at the club short after the St Helens man “wasn’t quite comfortable” with coming up against his parent side this weekend.

Davies joined Castleford on a two-week loan deal from Saints and debuted in the Tigers’ 19-18 loss to Hull KR last weekend.

However, the utility man returned to Saints earlier this week and McGuire has revealed just why.

“It was a strange one as we had him on a two-week loan and he had the chance to play against Saints but he wasn’t quite comfortable with the situation and I get that,” McGuire said.

“We can’t afford to have anyone in this environment that isn’t 100 percent in. He had some doubts about playing against his teammates so I took it out of his hands and told him to go back to St Helens.

“He was good for us here in the short period of time he was here.”

Now McGuire has explained the move for Hull KR winger Lee Kershaw on a two-week loan deal.

“We have got a few injuries in the outside backs and I thought Lee was really good for London in a tough environment last year.

“He is really enjoying his time at KR but he is at the stage of his career where he needs to play.

“We are light in the outside backs with Jason Qareqare, Louis Senior and Will Tate injured and some of our younger players are not quite ready to step in there.

“It happened fairly quickly.”