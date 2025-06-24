Matt Peet details Bevan French worry as Wigan Warriors boss gives verdict on Castleford Tigers

MATT PEET has revealed that Wigan Warriors star Bevan French could be sidelined again with a reoccurrence of his calf strain that kept him out for a number of weeks earlier in the season.

French suffered a calf problem during Wigan’s 16-10 defeat to Wakefield Trinity last Friday night, and Peet has revealed that the Australian livewire is a big doubt heading into the Warriors’ clash with Castleford Tigers on Saturday night.

“It won’t be a worry, it’s a chance he has restrained his calf. We will get the scan results back,” Peet said.

“That can happen at any time. I rested him and his calf was fine when I did that so it would be a reoccurrence of a two-to-three week injury and hopefully nothing more.

“I’m going to consider Castleford when they’re playing really well. They’ve got huge outside backs, probably biggest in the competition and very athletic.

“They have smart spine players who get them around the field well. I think Tom Amone has been a great addition. He is a top line Super League front-rower.”

It will be the first time that Wigan have played Castleford in 2025, with a peculiar Super League fixture list throwing up some questionable fixture timings.

But Peet isn’t concerned.

“We love it. It’s certainly different, the stadium is old school but that brings a passion and intense atmosphere.

“The pitch is short but it’s a decent surface. I think anyone would struggle to understand our fixture line-up. I know there is good reason behind it all.”