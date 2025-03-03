Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire’s response to Salford Red Devils situation and recruitment issue following dismal loss to Leeds Rhinos

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has reiterated his desire to bring in new players – but only if they add something to his side.

The Tigers went down 38-24 to Leeds Rhinos at Headingley over the weekend, but Castleford’s lack of punch down the middle was once more evident as Leeds steamrollered McGuire’s men on numerous occasions.

McGuire has openly admitted to wanting to bring in new players throughout the opening rounds of Super League, but with no success.

“We have had loads of conversations, we are trying,” McGuire said.

“There just doesn’t seem to be anything happening, there are players in or around that potentially might happen.

“If you get someone in they need to be able to make a difference and add to the team but there aren’t many available out there to do at the minute.

“I will keep working hard and coaching the players that are here. If anyone comes to join that can add to us then that hopefully might happen.”

Meanwhile, the situation at Salford Red Devils – where All Out Rugby League has reported that the players could refuse to train if they aren’t paid this week – has piqued a number of peoples’ interest regarding potential player availability.

Has it piqued McGuire’s?

“I’ve got too much to worry about with what I’m doing with my life at the minute,” McGuire said.

“I feel for the players if they haven’t been paid because everyone has mortgages and families. No one wants to see that.

“But my job is to prepare my players as well as possible for the game on Friday. We aren’t good enough to worry about other teams.”