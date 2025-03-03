Ex-Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar accused of grabbing UK journalist by throat in Las Vegas weekend

FORMER Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar has been accused of grabbing a UK journalist by the throat at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The incident allegedly happened at half-time of New Zealand Warriors’ 30-8 loss to Canberra Raiders, with Agar now one of Andrew Webster’s assistants at the Warriors.

Agar has been with the New Zealand-based side since 2023, with the ex-Leeds boss having to walk through the press box to access the lifts into the dressing room area at the venue.

It is alleged by numerous Australian outlets that, when walking through the press box, Agar grabbed the journalist by the throat and then verbally abused him.

The journalist – who does not want to be named – involved is expected to report the incident to the NRL, with CCTV set to be accessed and a witness called.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said: “I’ll speak to Richard and I’ll speak to the NRL to find out exactly what happened and we’ll take it from there.”