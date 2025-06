CASTLEFORD TIGERS have brought in former Wakefield Trinity prop Isaac Shaw on trial, Total Rugby League understands.

Shaw, who left Wakefield earlier this month to “pursue another opportunity”, has linked up with Danny McGuire’s men.

The 22-year-old made 12 appearances for Trinity since debuting for the West Yorkshire club back in 2022 but has also spent time on loan with Sheffield Eagles, Hunslet and Batley Bulldogs.