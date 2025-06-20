Huddersfield Giants rocked by season-ending injury

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS halfback Adam Clune has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Clune suffered a hamstring injury in Huddersfield’s defeat to Wigan Warriors last Saturday.

Head coach Luke Robinson said: “He went into a tackle, pulled his leg and the hamstring went. The prognosis is three-to-four months (out), which is devastating for him and also for us.”

It caps a miserable season for Clune, who has been limited to only six games.

He missed the start of the campaign with a calf issue picked up while at home in Australia before pre-season, and then suffered a hamstring injury in his first appearance back, also against Wigan.

“To be fair this time he did four weeks and looked really good in training, so there were no suggestions he was going to do it again. Sometimes in rugby league it does happen,” added Robinson.

“I’m disappointed for him because he’s been through a really tough year, constantly rehabbing himself, getting back right, then rehabbing again.”

Clune will be replaced in the Huddersfield team by Matt Frawley, who has rejoined the club from Leeds Rhinos on an initial month loan which the Giants may look to extend for the remainder of the year.

Explaining the move for Frawley, Robinson said: “We’ve been in this position before this year where we’ve lost Cluney.

“We’ve tried different combinations with young lads and felt we’ve lacked a bit of game management and experience.

“We thought it was imperative we brought in somebody with experience. He knows the club, he knows some of the lads. He’s a really good bloke.

“We feel we’re making some momentum and performances have been pretty good. I didn’t want to go back to starting again.

“He’s not been playing many games at Leeds so it’s an opportunity for him to show what he’s good at.”