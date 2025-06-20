Hunslet criticise Salford Red Devils and RFL after Kobe Rugless switch

SALFORD RED DEVILS coach Paul Rowley will have four new faces in his often-changing squad for the home round-15 Super League clash with Hull FC on Sunday.

But the background to versatile Australian forward Kobe Rugless’ two-week loan move has frustrated his parent club Hunslet, who hit out at both the top-flight basement side and the Rugby Football League.

Amid reports that beleaguered Salford have secured a bridging loan as they try to stave off an HMRC winding-up order, two Warrington players, Papua New Guinean centre/secondrow Dan Russell and backrow Tom Whitehead, also came in on temporary deals, for the remainder of the season and an initial four weeks respectively.

That was as Australian secondrow Sam Stone went the other way, in a loan move for the rest of this campaign, becoming the latest in a succession of established players to leave the game’s crisis club.

Salford have also secured Castleford hooker Cain Robb for a two-week stint.

Rugless, 24, who was signed over the close-season from New South Wales Cup side Blacktown Workers in the wake of Hunslet’s promotion to the Championship, has been limited to seven appearances after sustaining a broken hand in February.

But in those games, the player who has been in the systems of Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles has impressed at both hooker and loose-forward, alerting rival clubs.

Hunslet say they have allowed him to move on a short-term loan “to showcase his talent at the highest level” – but claim Salford tried to seal a permanent deal, which wouldn’t have involved a transfer fee to which they claim they are entitled, without their knowledge.

Hunslet said in a statement: “Late on Wednesday, both Kobe and our head coach (Dean Muir) were informed by Salford that a deal had been arranged for Kobe to join them — permanently.

“This came as a shock to us. Salford had just experienced an outgoing transfer and required a player urgently before the midday registration deadline on Thursday.

“What made this situation even more difficult — and, frankly, frustrating — was the fact that discussions regarding our player had apparently taken place without our involvement or consent.

“Even more concerning, Salford’s position was that Kobe would join them without a transfer fee, as they could not afford to pay one.

“Late into Wednesday evening, our head coach and members of the football committee spoke with Kobe, who — despite being under clear emotional pressure — remained professional, respectful, and deeply appreciative of Hunslet RLFC.

“For any ambitious young player, a sudden opportunity to step into the Super League is understandably exciting. But because of Kobe’s genuine affection for Hunslet, the manner in which this unfolded was clearly distressing for him as well.

“As a club, we were placed in an impossible situation — one that the RFL and others in authority should never allow to occur.

“Once again, the burden fell on a small club like ours. Either block a young player’s career opportunity, or allow a contracted, highly-valued player — whom we have supported, developed, and invested in — to walk to a Super League side for nothing, simply because another club finds itself in difficulty, and because the governing body permitted it to get to that point.

“After much reflection and with strong support from Kobe and his family, we agreed to a two-week loan arrangement.

“This gives Kobe a deserved chance to showcase his talent at the highest level, while also allowing Hunslet the opportunity to seek a fair and appropriate outcome.

“Should a Super League club wish to secure Kobe’s services beyond this period, we welcome a proper discussion that recognises and respects Hunslet’s role in his development.”

The governing body said in a statement: “The RFL received – and approved – loan forms submitted by Salford and signed by all parties, including Hunslet, on Thursday prior to the noon deadline in the usual way.”