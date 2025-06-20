Castleford Tigers’ Cain Robb makes loan switch to Super League rivals

CAIN ROBB has joined Salford Red Devils on a two-week loan spell from Super League rivals Castleford Tigers.

The 22-year-old joins Dan Russell, Tom Whitehead and Kobe Rugless as Salford’s fourth loan signing this week – further bolstering the squad who face Hull FC this Sunday.

Coming through the ranks at the Tigers, Robb progressed through Scholarship and Academy age groups before making his senior debut against Salford in 2021.

Since then he has 32 appearances in the Super League, often at hooker, and was rewarded by signing a new two-year deal just over a year ago.

He has also enjoyed loan spells with Whitehaven in 2022 and Swinton Lions in 2023.

On making the short loan switch to the Red Devils, Robb said: “I can’t wait to get into training and meet all the squad and staff.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity Salford are giving me and I am excited to meet all the fans at the weekend!”