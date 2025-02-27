Castleford Tigers confirm Liam Watts exit following “really honest discussion”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS and Liam Watts have come to a mutual agreement to allow him to leave the club with immediate effect, the club has confirmed.

34-year-old Watts, who has played nearly 150 games for the Tigers in two spells with the club, last played for the first team in the Challenge Cup defeat away at Bradford at the beginning of February.

Castleford Tigers head coach, Danny Maguire, said: “I sat with Wattsy and we had a really honest discussion about what he wants and what I need at the club going forwards, and we agreed the time was right for him to pursue other avenues, both on and off the pitch.

“He is a great pro and has been a great servant to Cas and we wish him well with the next stage of his career and what comes next.”

Liam Watts said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Cas, it’s my hometown club so it will always be in my heart and there are no hard feelings, I wish Magsy and the boys well.

“We sat down and had an honest conversation about the future and what works best for both parties, and we have both agreed that the best thing for me and my career is to seek a new challenge. Like I say, I wish the club well and I look forward to what comes next.”