Liam Watts exits Castleford Tigers

LIAM WATTS has played his last game for Castleford Tigers, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The veteran forward has yet to play a game for the West Yorkshire club during the 2025 Super League season so far after struggling with illness and injury.

And, aged 34, Watts is contemplating stepping back from the rigours of a full-time Super League environment.

Castleford head coach Danny McGuire revealed the 34-year-old’s struggles during pre-season and the opening rounds of Super League in his press conference yestersay.

McGuire said: “He has had a few injuries. He had a back issue and played for the reserves but then was sick and missed a bit of training.

“He has had a few niggles and hasn’t been able to practice as well as he would have liked so there’s been a culmination of things that has stopped him getting out on the field.”

The absence of Watts has severely dented the Tigers’ go-forward during the opening rounds of Super League, with McGuire still searching for new recruits in the pack.