Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley reacts to horrible Hull KR loss

SALFORD RED DEVILS went down 42-0 to Hull KR tonight at Craven Park in what can only be described as an abject and dismal performance.

The Red Devils never looked like causing Rovers any issues from the first whistle with Jayden Nikorima and Chris Hill being sinbinned in both halves whilst the likes of Marc Sneyd and Ryan Brierley made uncharacteristic errors.

Paul Rowley took to the Sky Sports cameras after the game and he gave a very honest review of the performance, saying: “It was awful and you can’t dress that up.

“We are certainly in the trenches so to speak. It was an awful performance and there was a big victim mentality from us as a team.

“I stand with every one of them and all our staff will but we were really disappointed with ourselves as a group.

“We have got a lot of fixing up to do, you’ve got to start by defending tough and bending your back. I thought we were pathetic in that today.

“We didn’t bend our backs and I don’t even want to talk about offence as it was ugly but it starts with defence. Defence is an attitude so we’ve got to fix that up.”

Rowley was asked if it was the worst performance he had ever been a part of as Salford head coach, and he answered: “Probably. I would have to search hard to match that up with another game.

“I’m concerned about defence but we will stand together in the trenches and we will be very honest in the dressing room.”