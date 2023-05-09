Castleford Tigers confirm new assistant coach to Andy Last

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed their new assistant coach to Andy Last.

Following a dreadful start to the season, with just two wins in 11 games, the Tigers have acted to bring in Craig Lingard as Last’s number two on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 45-year-old has been incredibly successful during his time at Batley Bulldogs, guiding them to the Million Pound Game against Leigh last year after seeing off Featherstone in a thrilling semi-final.

As a player, Lingard played 205 times for Batley, becoming their all-time leading try scorer with 142, and has had a stand named after him at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Lingard will assume the role of assistant coach at Castleford with immediate effect, whilst also remaining head coach of Batley until the end of the 2023 campaign, after which he will be solely at The Jungle.

Lingard told the Castleford website: “I am really pleased! It’s been good to get down and get my first day out of the way. It’s been a really good day because everyone has been really welcoming and it’s been good to get out on that field for that first session.

“It’s been good to get straight out there on the field and get some drills done and watch the boys in action. It’s an exciting time for me and an exciting time for the club over the next few years.”

Lingard has confessed that it is the right time to step up to Super League.

“I think it’s the right time for me personally and I think it’s the right time for Batley and someone else to have an opportunity. My ambition has always been to try and coach in Super League and move from that part-time environment so thankfully I’ve been able to do that at Castleford.”

Lingard will join the Tigers’ coaching staff under Andy Last who was appointed Castleford’s head coach last month.

“If you think that you’ve learned everything then you stagnate, and you will stay where you are. It’s important for me that I look to learn from other people and hopefully I can benefit Andy with the experience I have had over the last five or six years as a head coach.

“Andy has worked with some first-class coaches throughout his career and although it is his first full-time gig as a head coach, he has worked under some world-class coaches so his knowledge will be up there.”

Batley are a team that have punched above their weight over the past couple of seasons with Lingard at the helm and he stated what aspects he’ll look to implement with the Fords.

“I like to have that trust with the players because I’m not a massive fan of the robotic style. I like players to see what’s in front of them, count numbers and play at numbers as well. I will be guided by Lasty as it’s his team but I’m sure I’ll get that opportunity to put my stamp on things which will come the more time I spend down here.

“It’s a project and it’s something that we are confident we can put into place and have many successful seasons.”

Head coach Last spoke of how pleased he is to have such a knowledgeable assistant on board alongside him at the Tigers.

“I’m really pleased that Craig has decided to join us. I had a couple of good chats with him face-to-face and got a really good feel for the type of person that he is and the type of coach that he is. He’s got great experience. He understands what it takes to win. His teams are difficult to play against and they’re creative. He’s done a really good job at Batley, so I’m pleased to have him on board.

“His experience is something that I’ll be able to lean on heavily. The fact that he’s been a head coach for a number of years in the Championship and his understanding of the Championship will benefit us in terms of recruitment opportunities and players who could potentially step up to Super League. I think the fact that he’s a former full-back, he can take a bit more of a lead on the attacking side of things. He’s knowledgeable and he has a good eye for the game, and I just feel he’ll be a really good fit for us.”