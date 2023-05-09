Super League Predictions: Wakefield to stun Hull FC, Hull KR to shock Warrington and Wigan to pile pressure on Leeds

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round of action it promises to be!

Lowly Wakefield Trinity host Hull FC on Thursday night hoping for their first win of the season as Castleford Tigers host Catalans Dragons 24 hours later.

Huddersfield Giants take on Leigh Leopards at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday as well with Wigan Warriors hosting Leeds Rhinos in Friday’s Sky game.

The last game of the weekend sees St Helens take on Salford Red Devils at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but how will the results go?

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC

Is it time for Wakefield to get their first win of the 2023 Super League season? The stars certainly seem to be aligning with Luke Gale set for his Trinity debut against Hull FC – the club which he left at the end of 2022. Trinity’s improvement was clear to see last week as they went down 32-18 to Warrington, but it could have been a lot closer had Kevin Proctor not being sent off. The likes of Tom Lineham and Samisoni Langi will be back for Mark Applegarth’s side and that could well inspire a performance for the Belle Vue crowd to take heart from.

Wakefield by 2

Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons

Castleford’s pain in the past few weeks has been there for all to see. Narrow losses to Salford and Hull KR were compounded by a drubbing at Leigh – now Catalans come to town following the French club’s superb win over St Helens last weekend. The Tigers could welcome back Mahe Fonua and Liam Watts, but Greg Eden is still out. Andy Last has got his work cut out in trying to turn things around at The Jungle, but he will be helped with new assistant Craig Lingard. The Dragons, meanwhile, still have the likes of Matthieu Laguerre and Michael McIlorum sidelined, but they still should be too strong here.

Catalans by 12

Huddersfield Giants vs Leigh Leopards

Last week’s results for both Huddersfield and Leigh could not have been more stark. Whilst the Giants went down 28-0 at Hull KR, Leigh put Castleford to the sword with an emphatic 30-6 win. And, the Leopards could be boosted by the return of Ben Nakubuwai from injury. Something has yet to click for Ian Watson’s men in 2023 despite a plethora of attractive new signings whilst Adrian Lam’s small squad has worked wonders so far. Will Huddersfield finally click against one of the surprise packages of the season? Don’t be so sure.

Leigh by 4

Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos

Friday night’s live Sky game sees Wigan host Leeds at the DW Stadium with what should be a highly-entertaining affair. The Warriors went down 14-10 to Hull FC last weekend whilst the Rhinos didn’t fare much better in a 22-12 loss to Salford. There are no returnees for Wigan with the likes of Brad Singleton, Cade Cust and Kaide Ellis still out, with Leeds also without Aidan Sezer and Jack Sinfield. It will be interesting to see what halfback partnership Rohan Smith goes with, but home advantage could prove the key here as Matt Peet aims to get back on the horse in front of his own supporters.

Wigan by 6

Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR

This is a genuinely intriguing tie that would have made for brilliant viewing on television as Warrington take on high-flying Hull KR. At the start of the season, predicting that the Wolves would have been first and Rovers third at this stage in the season would have been unusual, but both are enjoying brilliant years so far. Though KR remain without Jordan Abdull, Jez Litten fitted that role magnificently well in the win over Huddersfield whilst Warrington have no new injury concerns. The Wolves didn’t perform too greatly against bottom side Wakefield last week, so Rovers could nick this.

Hull KR by 4

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Another genuinely intriguing clash that sees seventh-placed St Helens go up against fifth-placed Salford at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Saints boss Paul Wellens didn’t risk Curtis Sironen against Catalans last week, but he could return whilst the Red Devils will still be without the likes of Ken Sio and Tim Lafai. Salford’s impressive win over Leeds last week got their fans dreaming of a play-off spot whilst Saints’ loss in Catalans saw them slip outside of the top six. Wellens will want to orchestrate a big performance in front of their home fans and that’s just what he will get live in front of the Channel 4 cameras.

St Helens by 6