Wakefield Trinity forward Hugo Salabio banned for SEVEN games

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S Hugo Salabio has today been banned for seven matches by an independent tribunal.

Salabio admitted a charge of Grade F spear tackle committed during Sunday’s Betfred Super League match against Leeds Rhinos. He is also fined £1,000.

The following players accepted Match Review Panel sanctions.

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 fine

Sam Eseh (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

George Griffin (Castleford Tigers) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A

Sam Hewitt (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Trip – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Grade B Kicking – £250 fine

James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A

King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 fine

Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £250 fine

Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons) – Grade D Strikes – 3 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice