Paul Wellens on his time as St Helens head coach so far, biggest challenges and what lessons he has learned

IT’S been an incredible turnaround from Paul Wellens and St Helens from the early stages of the 2023 Super League season.

After winning the World Club Challenge, Saints lost four of their next eight Super League games to sit in mid-table in the top flight – a position that has very rarely been associated with the Merseyside club.

However, Wellens and Saints have won their last eight games to be in with a shot of finishing top after a remarkable turnaround.

The new Saints head coach has assessed his first season in charge of his boyhood club as well as explaining his biggest challenges so far.

“I’ve really enjoyed the challenge first and foremost, when you take over this position you can have an idea of what it will be like and an idea of the challenges that face you,” Wellens said.

“But you can never appreciate the level of it until you walk in those shoes and I’ve had the opportunity to do that this year.

“Things come at you thick and fast, it’s an ever changing landscape and quite often dealing with things that come your way you don’t account for.

“You can get calls that come your way late at night that you weren’t expecting, it’s about being flexible and adaptable.

“But also, primarily as a head coach, I’m here to help players improve as players and people and myself and my staff work hard at that on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s been a really enjoyable challenge and there have been a number of them but, like the players, we have to adapt and overcome.”

Saints go up against Hull FC on Friday night hoping for Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors to slip to defeat against Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards respectively to finish top.

