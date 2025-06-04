Castleford Tigers’ Danny McGuire explains Judah Rimbu issue and makes Fletcher Rooney admission

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire insists Judah Rimbu is “working hard” to play himself back into contention after being dropped for his side’s past two games.

Rimbu last played for the Tigers at Magic Weekend, with PNG international Liam Horne being favoured in recent weeks.

McGuire admitted that Rimbu had ‘things to work on’ off the field before the hooker could be considered for selection again.

But, the Castleford boss has explained the situation.

“Judah is in the squad. At the moment he is still on the fringes but he is working hard and understands where he is at,” McGuire said.

“He is doing everything possible to get back in the team. We have a lot of competition for the nine role with Liam Horne, Chris Atkin and Cain Robb there.”

Meanwhile, young starlet Fletcher Rooney has yet to play since the opening rounds of the campaign after suffering a long-term injury, but McGuire has revealed he is about four weeks away from returning as well as hailing Tex Hoy’s success at fullback in Rooney’s absence.

“I think he is about a month away from playing so he has been a big loss for us,” McGuire said.

“I think Tex Hoy has been one of our most consistent players this year and a lot of that has been due to the pressure Fletcher was putting him under at the start of the season.

“He played a few games in the halves when Fletch was playing. Tex is growing and being more influential within the group and is taking on more of a leadership role in the group.

“You have to find a way to get your best players in the team which might mean players playing out of positions but at times you want the best 17 out there.”