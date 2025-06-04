New rugby league video game set to be announced as developers reveal latest

A new rugby league video game is set to be announced as the developers reveal the latest.

Founder and CEO Big Ant Studios, Ross Symons, has revealed that a new rugby league game is “not far away” with fans eagerly anticipating the first video game for the 13-man code since 2017.

That was Rugby League Live 4 – with the first release coming back in December 2003.

However, a new video game has been widely touted in recent months and now Symons has revealed the latest on social media.

Symons posted on X: “Yes, it’s the worst kept RL “secret”, but we still can’t reveal the game. I do want to ease the tension a little, let you know there will be no announcement this week, but I guarantee that it’s not far away – and the wait from announcement to game release will be very short.”

NRL chief executive, Andrew Abdo, had previously explained that a new game would come out later in 2025.

“I’ve got good news, there’s a new game in the works,” Abdo said on the Hello Sports podcast.

“It’ll be multi-platform, it’ll be much more online and much more contemporary.

“It will be released this year.

“I love games and I’m a big believer (that) gamification is also a way of connecting with new fans. But also great for existing fans.

“It’s exciting for us because it’s another way for us to connect with fans out of the season (and) in between games. Just like fantasy football, just like tipping.”