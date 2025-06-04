Sam Burgess makes George Williams admission as Warrington Wolves pair Wembley doubts

SAM BURGESS has admitted that George Williams may not have played an ordinary league fixture this weekend.

Williams ruptured ankle ligaments in a loss to Hull FC back in April, and the original prognosis left the Warrington Wolves halfback with an eight-to-ten-week lay-off.

But the Wolves and Williams have “pushed the boundaries” to ensure that the latter is fit to play against Hull KR in the Challenge Cup final this weekend, according to Burgess.

“First and foremost, we have got to be responsible, it is seven-and-a-half weeks post-surgery. It has been done before so it’s not groundbreaking,” he said.

“He has really pushed the boundaries and has worked extremely hard. There’s always the element of risk and if it’s not soft tissue then it’s generally a higher risk, too.

“It’s more of a structural situation but he has been in full practice the last ten days and we are pretty confident he can get the full 80 minutes done.”

Asked if Williams would have played this week if it wasn’t the Challenge Cup final, Burgess replied: “It’s a tough question because we have pushed hard for this game.

“If there was no rush then maybe not but I will go back to being responsible. I have a responsibility to George and the other 16 players to not put them under pressure or in a position that will harm them from success.

“We have made a strong choice as a group of senior staff to play him.”

Burgess has also provided an update on several injury doubts in the Warrington camp.

He said: “Lachlan (Fitzgibbon), all the signs are pointing in the right direction (for him to play).

“Toby King and Jordy Crowther are a bit more of a stretch to play. We will give them until the last minute.”