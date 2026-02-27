York Knights pull off another shock as Hull FC left dazed

HULL FC 16 YORK KNIGHTS 17
ASH HOPE, MKM Stadium, Friday
THIS was supposed to be a reclamation of the MKM Stadium for Hull FC – not this.
A very different scene was painted by the city’s black and white army, following Hull KR’s world-championing win here eight days prior. A very different one, indeed.
Yet still, one very similar to their cross-city rivals’ own woes against York, the week before that, as the Super League newbies claimed a one-point winning-double over Hull’s two clubs.
What will hurt home fans most is how truly poor this performance was.
Davy Litten, stand-in fullback after Will Pryce’s season-ending injury, fumbled early to spike the Knights’ interest and Liam Harris tested the defence with chipped kicks, one of which prompted Aidan Sezer to lunge into team-mate Lewis Martin, who paddled the ball out of play, forcing Sezer off to assess any damage.
In his absence, York rode their early period right onto the scoreboard. David Nofoaluma, the ex-Halifax winger on debut – officially on loan from Newcastle – showed firm hands in collecting Nikau Williams’ serviceable wide pass, and duly dotted down his first digits at the club.
A near-silent home crowd could only observe as Danny Richardson, making his first league appearance for York, complimented from the tee.
The home tempo finally increased, with Harvie Hill driving forward in attack – too hard when a power-play drive saw him sent for a head assessment, which he passed.
At least his team-mates would make use of the field position, with York first dropping the ball in the tackle. From the resulting scrum, Jake Arthur’s bullet pass shot neatly into Litten’s grasp and gave the hosts their opener.
His celebratory kick into the crowd was followed up by Zak Hardaker’s equally directed conversion for 6-6.
Sezer returned, albeit only temporarily before staying off at half-time, by which time Hull led by four points.
First York attacked, as Sam Wood battled for every inch of the try-line. It took the officials plenty of replays to rule him held up.
They couldn’t argue with Harvey Barron’s impassioned finish, in the 29th minute, as the winger paced in to drill down Connor Bailey’s assist. Hardaker, this time, was off target.
York found their feet again, after another defensive scare, but luck would fall against them as the half came to a close.
An unsuccessful captain’s challenge finalised an error-strewn finish, with the Super League newbies racking up unnecessary penalties.
But Hull suffered a dreadful start to the second half. Barron spilled the simplest of passes in front of the sticks, from which Nofoaluma deftly dived down for his second. Richardson couldn’t follow up with the conversion, with the scores locked level again at 10-10.
The Knights, in reality, were winning. Turning points don’t much come clearer than seeing Cartwright limp off to the sin bin for intervening in an away attack after picking up a knock.
Turn it did, as Nofoaluma nearly nabbed a hat-trick but knocked-on his acrobatic stretch. His opposite wide-man Ben Jones-Bishop would slide his side ahead, however, with the home side looking lacklustre and, thanks to a second Richardson conversion, 16-10 down.
Rain hailed hard, before misplaced catches and passes saw Hull lost in their own mist. Guilty parties in their despondent defensive line may well have missed Richardson’s 61st-minute field-goal.
Sam Lisone displayed the late ferocity Hull lacked, but the bruising forward ran cold-heeled and was tracked back and tackled.
York’s own seasoned prop Paul Vaughan nearly claimed the winning try but received a forward pass.
Many would have backed Paul McShane to collect a pass deep in his own defence, yet his knock-on gifted Hull an opportunity. Cade Cust’s neat grubber found the hands of Martin, who clambered the ball down, as Hardaker’s conversion reignited hopes.
But a half-cooked Hardaker punt into Knights’ territory was all John Cartwright’s side could muster up, as the home support mustered up their boos.
GAMESTAR: David Nofoaluma scored twice – almost three times – in his first York appearance.
GAMEBREAKER: It can’t be easy seeing your own son limp off into the sin bin, it didn’t get much better for Jed – or John – Cartwright.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Wingers Harvey Barron, Lewis Martin, David Nofoaluma and Ben Jones-Bishop collectively made a neat highlight reel of scores.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts David Nofoaluma (York)
2 pts Sam Wood (York)
1 pt Jack Martin (York)
MATCHFACTS
HULL FC
3 Davy Litten
2 Harvey Barron
4 Zak Hardaker
21 Arthur Romano
5 Lewis Martin
6 Jake Arthur
7 Aidan Sezer
17 Liam Knight
9 Amir Bourouh
10 Harvie Hill
12 Jed Cartwright
22 Connor Bailey
20 Yusuf Aydin
Subs (all used)
13 John Asiata
14 Cade Cust
16 Sam Lisone
23 Brad Fash
18th man (not used)
25 Matty Laidlaw
Also in 21-man squad
19 Tom Briscoe
27 Callum Kemp
30 Will Kirby
Tries: Litten (17), Barron (29), Martin (77)
Goals: Hardaker 2/3
Sin bin: Cartwright (50) – professional foul
KNIGHTS
1 Toa Mata’afa
2 Ben Jones-Bishop
4 Sam Wood
26 Nikau Williams
46 David Nofoaluma (D)
19 Danny Richardson
7 Liam Harris
8 Jack Martin
9 Paul McShane
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Josh Griffin
20 Oli Field
13 Jordan Thompson
Subs (all used)
14 Denive Balmforth
15 Xavier Va’a
16 Justin Sangaré
31 King Vuniyayawa
18th man (not used)
12 Jesse Dee
Also in 21-man squad
5 Scott Galeano
6 Ata Hingano
35 Myles Harrison
Tries: Nofoaluma (11, 46), Jones-Bishop (51)
Goals: Richardson 2/3
Field-goals: Richardson (61)
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 10-6; 10-10, 10-16, 10-17, 16-17
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Hull FC: Jake Arthur; Knights: David Nofoaluma
Penalty count: 4-7
Half-time: 10-6
Referee: James Vella
Attendance: 12,716