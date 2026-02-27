York Knights pull off another shock as Hull FC left dazed

HULL FC 16 YORK KNIGHTS 17

ASH HOPE, MKM Stadium, Friday

THIS was supposed to be a reclamation of the MKM Stadium for Hull FC – not this.

A very different scene was painted by the city’s black and white army, following Hull KR’s world-championing win here eight days prior. A very different one, indeed.

Yet still, one very similar to their cross-city rivals’ own woes against York, the week before that, as the Super League newbies claimed a one-point winning-double over Hull’s two clubs.

What will hurt home fans most is how truly poor this performance was.

Davy Litten, stand-in fullback after Will Pryce’s season-ending injury, fumbled early to spike the Knights’ interest and Liam Harris tested the defence with chipped kicks, one of which prompted Aidan Sezer to lunge into team-mate Lewis Martin, who paddled the ball out of play, forcing Sezer off to assess any damage.

In his absence, York rode their early period right onto the scoreboard. David Nofoaluma, the ex-Halifax winger on debut – officially on loan from Newcastle – showed firm hands in collecting Nikau Williams’ serviceable wide pass, and duly dotted down his first digits at the club.

A near-silent home crowd could only observe as Danny Richardson, making his first league appearance for York, complimented from the tee.

The home tempo finally increased, with Harvie Hill driving forward in attack – too hard when a power-play drive saw him sent for a head assessment, which he passed.

At least his team-mates would make use of the field position, with York first dropping the ball in the tackle. From the resulting scrum, Jake Arthur’s bullet pass shot neatly into Litten’s grasp and gave the hosts their opener.

His celebratory kick into the crowd was followed up by Zak Hardaker’s equally directed conversion for 6-6.

Sezer returned, albeit only temporarily before staying off at half-time, by which time Hull led by four points.

First York attacked, as Sam Wood battled for every inch of the try-line. It took the officials plenty of replays to rule him held up.

They couldn’t argue with Harvey Barron’s impassioned finish, in the 29th minute, as the winger paced in to drill down Connor Bailey’s assist. Hardaker, this time, was off target.

York found their feet again, after another defensive scare, but luck would fall against them as the half came to a close.

An unsuccessful captain’s challenge finalised an error-strewn finish, with the Super League newbies racking up unnecessary penalties.

But Hull suffered a dreadful start to the second half. Barron spilled the simplest of passes in front of the sticks, from which Nofoaluma deftly dived down for his second. Richardson couldn’t follow up with the conversion, with the scores locked level again at 10-10.

The Knights, in reality, were winning. Turning points don’t much come clearer than seeing Cartwright limp off to the sin bin for intervening in an away attack after picking up a knock.

Turn it did, as Nofoaluma nearly nabbed a hat-trick but knocked-on his acrobatic stretch. His opposite wide-man Ben Jones-Bishop would slide his side ahead, however, with the home side looking lacklustre and, thanks to a second Richardson conversion, 16-10 down.

Rain hailed hard, before misplaced catches and passes saw Hull lost in their own mist. Guilty parties in their despondent defensive line may well have missed Richardson’s 61st-minute field-goal.

Sam Lisone displayed the late ferocity Hull lacked, but the bruising forward ran cold-heeled and was tracked back and tackled.

York’s own seasoned prop Paul Vaughan nearly claimed the winning try but received a forward pass.

Many would have backed Paul McShane to collect a pass deep in his own defence, yet his knock-on gifted Hull an opportunity. Cade Cust’s neat grubber found the hands of Martin, who clambered the ball down, as Hardaker’s conversion reignited hopes.

But a half-cooked Hardaker punt into Knights’ territory was all John Cartwright’s side could muster up, as the home support mustered up their boos.

GAMESTAR: David Nofoaluma scored twice – almost three times – in his first York appearance.

GAMEBREAKER: It can’t be easy seeing your own son limp off into the sin bin, it didn’t get much better for Jed – or John – Cartwright.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Wingers Harvey Barron, Lewis Martin, David Nofoaluma and Ben Jones-Bishop collectively made a neat highlight reel of scores.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts David Nofoaluma (York)

2 pts Sam Wood (York)

1 pt Jack Martin (York)

MATCHFACTS

HULL FC

3 Davy Litten

2 Harvey Barron

4 Zak Hardaker

21 Arthur Romano

5 Lewis Martin

6 Jake Arthur

7 Aidan Sezer

17 Liam Knight

9 Amir Bourouh

10 Harvie Hill

12 Jed Cartwright

22 Connor Bailey

20 Yusuf Aydin

Subs (all used)

13 John Asiata

14 Cade Cust

16 Sam Lisone

23 Brad Fash

18th man (not used)

25 Matty Laidlaw

Also in 21-man squad

19 Tom Briscoe

27 Callum Kemp

30 Will Kirby

Tries: Litten (17), Barron (29), Martin (77)

Goals: Hardaker 2/3

Sin bin: Cartwright (50) – professional foul

KNIGHTS

1 Toa Mata’afa

2 Ben Jones-Bishop

4 Sam Wood

26 Nikau Williams

46 David Nofoaluma (D)

19 Danny Richardson

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Josh Griffin

20 Oli Field

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

14 Denive Balmforth

15 Xavier Va’a

16 Justin Sangaré

31 King Vuniyayawa

18th man (not used)

12 Jesse Dee

Also in 21-man squad

5 Scott Galeano

6 Ata Hingano

35 Myles Harrison

Tries: Nofoaluma (11, 46), Jones-Bishop (51)

Goals: Richardson 2/3

Field-goals: Richardson (61)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 10-6; 10-10, 10-16, 10-17, 16-17

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: Jake Arthur; Knights: David Nofoaluma

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 10-6

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 12,716