Castleford Tigers explain decision to withdraw from Super League application as two others also pull out

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have explained their decision to withdraw from the Super League application process for 2026, as two others also pull out.

The Tigers were one of four Super League sides – themselves, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC and Salford Red Devils – to outline their interest in applying to be part of the expanded 14-team top flight for 2026.

Of course, the top 12 Super League clubs will be chosen under the IMG grading system which was introduced ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Tigers finished ninth in the IMG rankings with a score of 15.02 and the club has since revealed they will not be submitting an application for the process – of an independent panel chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine – that selects the additional two club because they “are very confident that our IMG score will secure our place in the Super League 2026.”

Salford are the other Super League side to pull out of the process which, given their fragile financial status, seems quite a bizarre thing to do.

The third remaining club to withdraw from the process are League One champions North Wales Crusaders.