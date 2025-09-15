London Broncos secure Jason Demetriou on “three-year pre-commitment” as new owners confirmed

LONDON BRONCOS have secured former South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Jason Demetriou on a “three-year pre-commitment” deal as new owners Grant Wechsel and Darren Lockyer take over.

In doing so, the club has said that these changes will give the Broncos the “capital, commitment, credibility and capability that are required to be a competitive force in the top-tier competition.”

The Broncos are also in the process of securing pre-commitments from leading NRL players, including several internationals, that would comprise up to half the run-on team.

“The comprehensive bid submission represents a clear vision for the future of the London Broncos and for the growth of the game in London,” said the club.

“The submission is a detailed operational and financial plan for the club to achieve financial sustainability and success both on and off the field.

“The London Broncos are proposing changes in governance at the club, including a new ownership group which will consist of rugby league legend Darren Lockyer, successful businessman Grant Wechsel and Gary Hetherington.

“These changes will provide the club with the capital, commitment, credibility and capability that are required to be a competitive force in the top-tier competition.”

Lockyer also said: “A successful London club will help the Super League achieve maximum growth and potential.

“To be a truly national competition and to grow the game’s exposure, finances and talent pool, the game should be represented in the nation’s capital, and the largest financial market in the world.

“London is the largest greenfield market for rugby league growth; if anchored by a strong and sustainable club, the benefits to rugby league could be huge.”