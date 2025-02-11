Leigh Leopards pair head out on loan

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed that young forwards Kavan Rothwell and Ryan Brown have both joined Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan.

Both players are no strangers to Raiders coach Paul Crarey and the Betfred Championship. Rothwell, 22, has made 12 appearances for the Raiders over the past two seasons in loan spells, while 19-year-old Brown played 11 times on loan for the Raiders in 2024.

Leopards head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Kavan and Ryan are both really strong prospects that we have high hopes of and players that we really care about.

“It’s a testament to how much the club has grown that we’re now at a point where we can loan out this calibre of player.

“They’ll do a fantastic job at Barrow and hopefully the first team experience will help them reach their full potential and help them come back strong enough to fight for a place in Lammy’s squad.”