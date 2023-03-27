Castleford Tigers fans sent into frenzy as stalwart Grant Millington teases return against Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been doing it tough in Super League 2023 so far.

Having lost their first four games of the season – three of those coming under previous head coach Lee Radford – the Tigers finally got their first win on the board against local rivals Leeds Rhinos under interim coach Andy Last.

A 38-0 defeat to Warrington Wolves followed with Castleford sitting second bottom of the Super League table with just one win in six games.

The downward spiral from the days of finishing first under Daryl Powell back in 2017 has been steady, but one stalwart from that era has teased a potential return on social media.

That man is Tigers hero Grant Millington who has been plying his trade in Australia with the Western Suburbs Red Devils alongside former Castleford favourite Jy Hitchcox.

Millington made his name in Super League at The Jungle, spending ten seasons with the West Yorkshire club and registering almost 250 appearances in that time.

After departing the Tigers at the end of 2021, he was asked by a desperate Castleford fan to return to the club, in response the forward said: “The clubs been through tough times before. Create the right culture and it will swing back to the good times again.

“In saying that, ill be there for the Wakey game. I’ll have a beer in one hand and my boots in the other.”

The clubs been through tough times before. Create the right culture and it will swing back to the good times again. In saying that, ill be there for the wakey game. I'll have a beer in one hand and my boots in the other. 🤣 — Grant Millington (@G_Millington_) March 25, 2023

It may only be in jest, but who knows if an SOS could follow.

The statement certainly got a number of Tigers fans excited, with one saying: “It’ll be fantastic to have you back Grant! A big hole has been left since you retired both as a forward and a leader. Hopefully we play like we did against Leeds and it’ll give everyone a lift, especially against Wakey.”

It’ll be fantastic to have you back Grant! A big hole has been left since you retired both as a forward and a leader. Hopefully we play like we did against Leeds and it’ll give everyone a lift, especially against Wakey. — Brad Smith (@Brad3333333) March 26, 2023

Another said: “@CTRLFC give him 1 last game I beg.”