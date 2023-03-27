Warrington Wolves prop Thomas Mikaele set to depart immediately

WARRINGTON WOLVES prop Thomas Mikaele is set to depart the club immediately.

Mikaele has been a big hit since joining the Cheshire club midway through the 2022 Super League season, but he is set to depart sooner rather than later to NRL side Gold Coast Titans, League Express understands.

Whilst the former Wests Tigers star is enjoying life in the UK, his family is said to be homesick with a possible transfer fee involved to take Mikaele back to the NRL.

It would leave the Wolves with a quota spot spare to spend elsewhere, but it will be a big loss for Daryl Powell’s men.

Mikaele, along with Paul Vaughan, Sam Kasiano, James Harrison, Matty Nicholson and Ben Currie, has formed part of Warrington’s monster forward pack.