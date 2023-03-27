Ex-Gold Coast Titans centre Patrick Herbert linked with immediate Super League move

FORMER Gold Coast Titans centre Patrick Herbert is being linked with an immediate move to Super League.

At the end of last week, League Express revealed that the 26-year-old could be headed for the northern hemisphere after being released on compassionate grounds from the Titans.

Now, Catalan Media has reported that the former New Zealand Warriors star could be heading to the Catalans Dragons, who have been cut to ribbons by injury since the beginning of the season.

Herbert, 26, is currently out due to recovery from an ACL injury, with the Titans head coach Justin Holbrook putting his faith in Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Jojo Fifita which has left Herbert on the periphery.

Herbert has made 37 appearances for the Titans since joining from the New Zealand Warriors back in 2021.