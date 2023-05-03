Rohan Smith hints at two potential replacements for Aidan Sezer following Leeds Rhinos star’s injury

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed that there are two potential replacements waiting in the wings to take over from halfback Aidan Sezer.

The talismanic halfback will miss out the Rhinos’ fixture at home to the Salford Red Devils on Friday night following a serious quad injury.

“Sezer suffered a really deep dead leg cork in his quad to the point where he was in a bad way at half-time,” Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said.

“He couldn’t really move in the back end of the first half. It will be a few weeks injury. Occasionally those bleeds go really deep and they become a relatively serious injury.”

In terms of who will replace Sezer in the halves, Smith revealed that there are two potential replacements vying for that spot in Jack Sinfield and Richie Myler with both taking part in training in that position.

“We’ve been practicing differently, with Sinny doing some practice there but also Richie Myler in the halves and Ash (Handley) at fullback which is what we did a lot through the pre-season games.

“We feel like we have some options there to cover as needed.”

Smith hinted that Sinfield will make the first-team “when the time is right”, but whether that is this week’s game remains to be seen.

“When the time is right (Jack will play), Jack has performed well through the pre-season, he’s grown.

“He’s still a young lad but he’s been playing really well in the academy and reserve fixtures and in training so I’ll look forward to the opportunity when the time is right.”