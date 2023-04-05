Featherstone Rovers complete short-term deal for Super League forward

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have bolstered their side with the capture of a Super League forward on a two-week loan deal.

Former Wakefield Trinity and current Hull KR forward, Yusuf Aydin, will go straight into Sean Long’s 21-man squad for the Good Friday clash with Batley Bulldogs in the wake of a number of the club’s forwards being unavailable for selection.

The 22-year old Turkish international has previously appeared for Wakefield and Leeds Rhinos in Super League as well as having loan spells at York Knights and Sheffield Eagles.

Featherstone head coach Sean Long commented on the addition of Aydin, saying: “We have picked up a few injuries since the York game, particularly in the forward pack.

“Therefore we have brought in some quality from Super League to bolster us in the next couple of weeks. There are a couple of tough games coming up in the shape of Batley and London, this will give the squad a bit of a life in what is an important part of the season.”