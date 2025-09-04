Hull FC rocked by devastating Herman Ese’ese blow

HULL FC have been rocked by a devastating blow to Herman Ese’ese.

The powerful forward is expected to be out for six to eight months after suffering a ruptured Achilles during the Black and Whites’ 34-0 loss to Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Ese’ese will undergo surgery later this week and begin his rehabilitation.

The former Dolphins prop has enjoyed a stellar season in 2025, scoring eight tries and becoming a cornerstone of John Cartwright’s pack.

Along with his brilliant try-scoring record, Ese’ese has also made nine clean breaks, 42 offloads and a gargantuan 130 tackle busts.