Castleford Tigers give rallying cry to fans following “days of speculation” ahead of Salford Red Devils clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed tonight’s fixture against Salford Red Devils will go ahead with the club sending out a rallying cry to fans to “fill The Jungle”.

The Round Four Super League fixture had had question marks above it for most of this week following uncertainty within the Salford camp.

The Red Devils players were only paid their February wages last night, according to All Out Rugby League, with some players refusing to train or play before they received payment.

That had thrown the fixture into jeopardy with Salford boss Paul Rowley naming just 17 players on Wednesday lunchtime to travel to The Jungle tonight after the £1.2 million sustainability cap was reimposed by the RFL.

With the uncertainty surrounding tonight’s clash, ticket sales for both clubs have been slow – and now Castleford have attempted to rally their fans.

The club posted on X: “Despite days of speculation to the contrary, the game in ON. Gates open at 6pm, the @boylebags19 fundraiser will be taking place throughout the evening.

“Let’s fill The Jungle.”

The fixture also has an important dimension on the field, with Castleford and Salford still winless during the 2025 Super League campaign.

Both sides have lost to Hull KR, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos in the opening three rounds.